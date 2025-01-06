Browns Make 9 Roster Moves On Monday

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the regular season on Saturday, ending the year with a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Already, the Browns have made some big moves to start the 2025 offseason, including terminating two assistant coaches: offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Cleveland added to that list of offseason moves on Monday as the team announced it had signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts.

The Browns announced contracts with offensive tackles Roy Mbaeteka, Julian Pearl, and Lorenzo Thompson, defensive ends Marcus Haynes and Elerson Smith, offensive guard Javion Cohen, safety Trey Dean, tight end Tre’ McKitty, and kicker Andre Szmyt.

Mbaeteka signed with Cleveland’s practice squad in August and has been with the team ever since.

Pearl was a late-season addition to the practice squad, signing with the Browns in December after being a reserve player for the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings earlier this season.

Thompson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns last May.

Haynes joined the NFL in 2023, and he’s been with four different franchises’ practice squad.

Smith played in two games for the Browns in 2024.

Cohen came to Cleveland as an unsigned free agent, signing with the practice squad last year.

Dean signed with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squads before arriving in Cleveland late last season.

McKitty is a former third-round selection of the Los Angeles Chargers, and the 6-foot-4 tight end has played in 34 games through his first four years in the league.

Szmyt made a name for himself in the UFL before signing with Cleveland just before Christmas.

