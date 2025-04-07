Adam Schefter Is Convinced About Browns’ Choice At Pick No. 2

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback more than any team in the NFL with just Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson on the roster, the latter of whom is likely out for 2025 due to his re-torn Achilles, and after recent comments from owner Jimmy Haslam, it’s a safe bet that Watson is never suiting up for the Browns again.

That turns all the focus to the draft, where the Browns have ten total picks, including No. 2 overall, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter is convinced that the No. 2 pick isn’t going to be the quarterback that many feel the team needs.

During a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter said, “The latest intel is that Travis Hunter is the likely pick” for the Browns at No. 2.

“The latest intel is that Travis Hunter is the likely pick,” – @AdamSchefter on the Browns at no. 2 👀👀👀👀 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/wuzHK7EKc4 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 7, 2025

Schefter pointed out that the early sentiment in the offseason was that the Browns really wanted a quarterback, but that was when they thought they had a shot at Cam Ward, who is now almost surely locked in at No. 1 with the Tennessee Titans.

He also pointed out that Abdul Carter was the consensus selection a few weeks ago as well until the Browns saw Hunter’s workout recently and began leaning toward the two-way Heisman winner.

If Cleveland was sold on Shedeur Sanders, given the team’s QB woes, he would be a sure thing with the No. 2 pick.

With so many later picks, the Browns may have somebody in mind on the second or third day, or they could potentially package a few picks to trade up into the back half of the first round and take someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe to get the fifth-year option that comes with a first-round quarterback.

There are only a few weeks left, and Browns fans have to be getting restless, but Draft Day is almost here.

NEXT:

Browns TE Signs Exclusive Rights Tender With Team