Browns TE Signs Exclusive Rights Tender With Team

The Cleveland Browns are keeping one of their depth pieces.

TE Blake Whiteheart has officially signed his tendered contract.

The Browns tendered him last month, and while he could’ve chosen to turn down that offer, he was always expected to be back.

Whiteheart saw an expanded role last season because of some injuries.

He made 11 appearances (two starts) last season, and he finished the campaign with six receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.

A Wake Forest product, he entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals two years ago.

So far, he’s made 13 appearances.

Notably, the Browns could still use some more depth behind David Njoku.

Njoku was second on the team with 64 receptions for 505 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 11 appearances.

The Browns also have Brenden Bates under contract, and they’ve been tied to multiple tight end prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This class is reportedly stacked at the position, and with Njoku looking to get a contract extension but also coming off an injury-riddled campaign, they should look to get younger and cheaper at the position.

Also, they’re reportedly looking forward to becoming a run-heavy team again next season with Kevin Stefanski running the show, so they need as many big bodies as they can to line up there and open up lanes for the running game.

Perhaps even Whiteheart will have an opportunity to contribute early and often in his second year with the team.

