Adam Schefter Names ‘Perfect’ Bridge QB For Browns

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new quarterback.

Deshaun Watson still hasn’t panned out like the team initially expected, and they’ve made it very clear that Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are not the future of this franchise.

Watson’s injury continues to sideline him, and there’s talk that he might not play at all in 2025.

The Browns are in the market to draft a new quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they might also need a veteran player to either back up their rookie, or to start the year and teach him the ropes.

Adam Schefter recently laid out a veteran player that he believes would be perfect for the Browns moving forward.

“Joe Flacco back to Cleveland could be the perfect bridge quarterback,” Schefter said.

Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, and after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts last year, he might be in the market to join another team.

He already knows the Browns’ system, and for that reason and many more, Schefter likes the idea of him coming back.

Flacco’s leadership and confidence in himself and his abilities have been on display throughout his long career, which could be a selling point, should the Browns pursue a conversation with him.

The Browns might not be in his best interest if he wants to win a Super Bowl in the next year or two, but it could be a chance for him to solidify his legacy as a team player, someone who helped develop the next great Browns quarterback.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls Browns The 'Worst Organization In Professional Sports'