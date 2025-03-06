Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Adam Schefter Names ‘Perfect’ Bridge QB For Browns

Adam Schefter Names ‘Perfect’ Bridge QB For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Adam Schefter Names ‘Perfect’ Bridge QB For Browns
(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

 

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new quarterback.

Deshaun Watson still hasn’t panned out like the team initially expected, and they’ve made it very clear that Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are not the future of this franchise.

Watson’s injury continues to sideline him, and there’s talk that he might not play at all in 2025.

The Browns are in the market to draft a new quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they might also need a veteran player to either back up their rookie, or to start the year and teach him the ropes.

Adam Schefter recently laid out a veteran player that he believes would be perfect for the Browns moving forward.

“Joe Flacco back to Cleveland could be the perfect bridge quarterback,” Schefter said.

Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, and after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts last year, he might be in the market to join another team.

He already knows the Browns’ system, and for that reason and many more, Schefter likes the idea of him coming back.

Flacco’s leadership and confidence in himself and his abilities have been on display throughout his long career, which could be a selling point, should the Browns pursue a conversation with him.

The Browns might not be in his best interest if he wants to win a Super Bowl in the next year or two, but it could be a chance for him to solidify his legacy as a team player, someone who helped develop the next great Browns quarterback.

NEXT:  Analyst Calls Browns The 'Worst Organization In Professional Sports'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation