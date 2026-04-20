Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 24 Pick

It can be frustrating to see a project come together and then have just one piece remaining incomplete. That could be the case for the Cleveland Browns as they look at the reconstruction of their offensive line as it stands right now.

This offseason, the Browns added Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, and re-signed Teven Jenkins, giving them four-fifths of a potentially brand-new starting unit. If they are looking to finish off a total rebuild, they still need one more player.

Cleveland is expected to address that opening in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Holding the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, it will have two good opportunities to do so.

With that in mind, analyst Daryl Ruiter reveals what the Browns should do with the No. 24 pick, and that is to use it on their final starter.

“At 24, you go ahead and you prioritize your fifth offensive lineman. They filled in the spots on the offensive line, so I think that obviously where their focus needs to be at 24. There could be some trade down opportunities from 6 that give them a pick in front of 24, which then maybe allows them to get the offensive lineman they want rather than waiting for the board to fall in their favor,” Ruiter said.

"You go ahead and prioritize your 5th offensive lineman… There could be some trade down opportunities from 6 that gives them a pick in front of 24, which allows them to get the OL they want rather than waiting." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN on what the Browns should do with pick 24 in… pic.twitter.com/K4MCasCOMB — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 20, 2026

This scenario means the Browns would pass on one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the year’s draft, namely Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano, at No. 6. There, they could address another position of need, likely wide receiver Carnell Tate, or make a surprising choice with either a top defensive player or running back Jeremiyah Love.

With Cleveland also being linked to trade scenarios involving the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, there is a chance it could be picking again before No. 24. If that is the case, the Browns could select an offensive lineman earlier, which would give them access to other prospects, perhaps Kadyn Proctor and Monroe Freeling.

If the Browns somehow fail to land a potential starting tackle in the draft, they do have Dawand Jones coming back as their only returning Week 1 starter from last season. After his three previous NFL seasons ended with injuries, Jones is looking to be in better shape as he prepares for this campaign.

The Browns have done a great deal of work on their offensive line this offseason, so now they just have to finish the job.

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Analyst Reveals How Browns Could Maximize First-Round Draft Picks