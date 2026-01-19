Adam Schefter Reveals Big Update About Browns, Nate Scheelhaase

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a new head coach has already taken some interesting and significant twists and turns. Now, it looks like it will take a little while longer.

That is no fault of the Browns. One of their preferred candidates advanced with his current team in the NFL playoffs this weekend, which will delay his availability.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed a major update involving the Browns and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

“Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will be getting a second head coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns. But with the Rams’ win on Sunday night, the Browns cannot talk with him until next Monday,” Schefter wrote on X.

The Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game and could advance to Super Bowl LX. That could delay the process even further.

Cleveland has conducted several interviews since firing Kevin Stefanski two weeks ago. In addition to Scheelhaase, the Browns have spoken to Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. It is possible that while waiting to interview Scheelhaase again, some of those candidates will be given a job elsewhere.

Only two of the head coaching openings around the NFL have been filled so far. Stefanski was hired by the Atlanta Falcons, and John Harbaugh is taking over the New York Giants.

Scheelhaase fits the Browns’ perceived desire for a creative offensive mind to improve that side of the ball, which has lagged behind the team’s defense for the past few seasons. Interestingly, that defense has been led by Schwartz, and Cleveland may try to keep him on staff if they were to hire someone other than him as the head coach.

It also creates an interesting possible pecking order, if some new candidates get their first interview with the Browns, knowing they are already waiting to talk to Scheelhaase again.

