Analyst Predicts Browns’ 3 Head Coaching Finalists

As the Cleveland Browns move deeper into their head coaching search, the picture is starting to narrow. According to one local analyst, the team may already be circling around a small group of finalists as it prepares to make one of the most important decisions of the offseason.

On 92.3 The Fan, Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter shared his projection for how the race is shaping up.

“Nate Scheelhaase third, Dan Pitcher number 2, then obviously Grant Udinski… I think it’s going to be Udinski HC, Jim Schwartz DC,” Ruiter said.

Grant Udinski has rapidly emerged as one of the most intriguing candidates in the cycle. At just 30 years old, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator would become the youngest head coach in NFL history if hired. Despite his age, league sources have consistently pointed to his creativity, leadership traits, and ability to connect with players as major strengths. The Browns have already requested a second in-person interview with Udinski, a sign he is being taken very seriously by the organization.

Ruiter’s projection also includes Dan Pitcher, currently the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, as the second choice. Pitcher has built a strong reputation working with Joe Burrow and helping guide one of the league’s most efficient passing attacks. His offensive background would fit with what many insiders believe Cleveland is seeking: a modern offense-minded head coach who can stabilize the quarterback position while maintaining continuity on defense.

The third name mentioned was Nate Scheelhaase, the Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator. Scheelhaase has been viewed as one of the rising young minds in the league and has already drawn interest from multiple teams during this hiring cycle. His work under Sean McVay has given him experience in one of the NFL’s most respected offensive systems.

Ruiter’s prediction also included a notable detail about Jim Schwartz remaining in Cleveland as defensive coordinator if Udinski were hired. Schwartz’s defense has been the backbone of the Browns in recent seasons, consistently ranking among the best units in football. Retaining him would provide stability and allow a young head coach to lean on an experienced veteran to oversee one side of the ball.

While nothing is official yet, the Browns are clearly entering the final stages of their process. With multiple second interviews underway and momentum building around a few key candidates, the decision could come quickly.

If Ruiter’s projection proves accurate, the Browns could soon be turning the page to a new era led by one of the youngest head coaches the league has ever seen, supported by one of its most respected defensive minds.

