Adam Schefter Reveals Browns’ Stance On ‘Tush Push’ Play

The NFL’s controversial tush push will remain part of the game after a proposal to ban the play failed to secure enough votes.

The maneuver, which the Philadelphia Eagles have mastered, survived when the ban fell short of the required 75 percent approval threshold.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, ten teams voted against eliminating the play, and the Cleveland Browns were one of them.

“NFL needed 24 votes today to ban the Tush Push, but got only 22,” Schefter reported, listing the opponents.

The coalition preserving the play also included the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions alongside the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seven of these ten teams compete in the AFC, where they face the Eagles less frequently than NFC teams do.

Among the group, only the Detroit Lions have Philadelphia on their 2025 schedule, potentially explaining their resistance to changing rules for a play they rarely defend.

While the vote results drew attention, several coaches voiced stronger objections.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, and Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris emerged as vocal critics.

Their main concerns centered on two issues: the play strays too far from traditional football concepts and potentially increases injury risk.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski took a pragmatic approach earlier this year when discussing the controversial play.

He emphasized that short-yardage situations naturally favor the offense, with success rates around 90 percent.

Stefanski noted that defenses focusing exclusively on stopping the sneak become vulnerable elsewhere on the field. Rather than advocating for rule changes, he embraces the strategic challenge the play presents.

