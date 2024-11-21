Adam Schefter Reveals Update On Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security

While the Cleveland Browns have seven games left to play this season, including Thursday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, their season is virtually over.

They have a 2-8 record, which is tied for the second-worst record in the AFC, and one has to figure that the organization is starting to make plans for what could happen in the offseason.

Plenty of people have been talking about Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski possibly getting fired soon, but inside Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the front office isn’t doing anything that could be a prelude to letting Stefanski go.

“There’s a lot of people making noise about Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat and I don’t quite understand it … my understanding is they’re not doing anything right now despite all the noise about the Browns potentially making a coaching change,” said Schefter. “Not happening.”

Last season, despite season-ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb, Stefanski guided the Browns to the playoffs and won another Coach of the Year award.

Frustrated fans may want him gone, but it is important to remember not only what he did in the recent past but also the fact that the Browns seem to be beginning a retooling or rebuilding process.

Watson is out again with another season-ending injury, while wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith were recently traded.

