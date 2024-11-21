Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Browns Have Encouraging Stat In Thursday Night Football Games

By
5 Dec 1999: A view of the Cleveland Browns helmets during a game against the San Diego Chargers at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers defeated the Browns 23-10.
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

The Cleveland Browns are currently in the midst of a brutal 2024.

A season that began with so much promise has regressed to a disappointing 2-8 record.

After losing a game against New Orleans last Sunday that most media believed they would win, the Browns host AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The game, televised on Prime Video, will be the first of two contests in three weeks that the two teams will face each other.

Despite the Browns’ losing record, there is one silver lining for fans to rally around.

According to BrownsMuse on X, the team is 6-0 in its last six Thursday Night Football games.

Three days after Christmas last year, Cleveland defeated the New York Jets on TNF, 37-20.

In 2022, the Steelers were the victims on September 22 by a score of 29-17 and lost in Cleveland on November 14, 2019, 21-7.

A year prior, the Browns squeaked by the Denver Broncos on October 21, 17-14.

The Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Cleveland on September 17, 2020, to meet the Browns on TNF and lost 35-30.

On September 20, 2018, Cleveland hosted the Jets again, and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield beat the guests, 21-17, in his first NFL start.

In 2015 and 2016, the Browns lost on TNF against Cincinnati and Baltimore, respectively.

Those two games were the last time Cleveland was on the road for a Thursday night contest.

Their past six victories have all come at home.

During a Week 2 clash last season in Pittsburgh, Browns running back Nick Chubb exited with a gruesome knee injury.

This will be his first time facing the Steelers since returning from rehab.

Browns Nation