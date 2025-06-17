Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have four potential options to start at quarterback right now.

Some believe they’re not going to carry all four quarterbacks into their 53-man roster, meaning that someone will have to be the odd man out.

As such, it’s hard to believe they will just give up on their two rookies right out of the gate, leaving Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as the likely candidates to be on their way out.

However, judging by recent history and the early reports, the Browns can’t afford to move on from their veterans right now.

At least, that’s how Adam Schefter feels.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” the renowned insider claimed that it would be an upset if either Flacco or Pickett didn’t start in Week 1.

“I think it would be an upset if Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett were not the Browns opening day starting QB,” Schefter said.

Schefter argued that while we’ve seen it happen in the past, it would be quite shocking to see either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel play well enough and dominate as much to be named the starter ahead of Week 1.

It wouldn’t be unprecedented, of course, but it’s rare.

Schefter stated that both Gabriel and Sanders would have a legitimate opportunity to win the job at some point in the season, and the team wouldn’t hesitate to throw them into the fire if they cleared certain benchmarks in their development.

But unless that happens early in training camp and they completely blow them away, the chances of either of the rookies being behind center for the first game of the season seem quite slim.

