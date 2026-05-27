Insider Names Two Teams That Could Actually Trade For Myles Garrett

The Myles Garrett trade speculation is not going away, and now there are actual team names being attached to the conversation.

SI’s Albert Breer joined Nick Wilson and JP Peterlin on 92.3 The Fan to discuss the landscape of potential suitors if the Browns were ever to seriously entertain moving their franchise cornerstone, and two names stood out from the discussion.

“I think the Eagles are somebody you always pay attention to. Dallas… there would be an appeal there. If you don’t do it now, well you risk in a year or two when maybe your team is really ready to win, getting a lot less for him,” Breer said.

"I think the Eagles are somebody you always pay attention to. Dallas… there would be an appeal there. If you don't do it now, well you risk in a year or two when maybe your team is really ready to win, getting a lot less for him." 🚨 @AlbertBreer w/ @NickWilsonSays and… https://t.co/FQioQCBP1u pic.twitter.com/ddXWzajEan — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 26, 2026

Breer is not the only voice adding fuel to this fire. Nobody is saying a trade is happening. But nobody is saying it is off the table either, and that ambiguity is exactly what keeps this story alive.

The Eagles and Cowboys are both logical fits when you think about it from a competitive standpoint. Philadelphia has built a roster around winning now and would pay a significant price for a generational pass rusher. Dallas has the cap flexibility and the organizational history of making splashy moves when the opportunity presents itself. Either destination would be a gut punch for Browns fans, and both are realistic enough that they cannot be dismissed.

Let’s be clear about where things actually stand though. Trading Garrett remains a highly unlikely outcome. He is the best player on this team and one of the five best defensive players in the entire NFL. The Browns would have to receive an unprecedented haul to even consider it, and there is no indication that Andrew Berry is actively shopping him.

What keeps this conversation going is Garrett himself. His voluntary OTA absence has not helped quiet anything down, and the longer he stays away without a public show of commitment to Cleveland, the more oxygen this speculation gets. If Garrett shows up when mandatory minicamp arrives and handles his business, most of this noise fades quickly. But if he skips mandatory camp, that is an entirely different conversation and the Browns would be right to have it.

The ball is in Garrett’s court. Show up, and the trade talk dies. Stay away, and the questions only grow louder.

NEXT:

Dawand Jones Is Turning Heads At Browns OTAs