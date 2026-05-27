Analyst Believes One Browns QB Has No Future In Cleveland

Dillon Gabriel hoped to make an impression as a quarterback during his first season in the league last year. Unfortunately, he didn’t create the sort of impact he wanted, and his future is now up in the air. Writing for Bleacher Report, Alex Kay sent a clear message: it’s time for the Browns to let go of Gabriel.

Their quarterback room is full, Gabriel isn’t in contention for a place on the field, and he could have a better career if he moved to another franchise.

“Cleveland Browns Need to Move on from Dillon Gabriel,” Kay wrote. “Gabriel’s best chance of sticking around will be as a third-stringer, but Cleveland added a promising sixth-round rookie in Taylen Green who makes more sense to develop in that role. Cleveland should instead look to recoup some capital and ship Gabriel off to a less crowded quarterbacks room.”

Even before the drafting of Taylen Green, it seemed unlikely that Browns fans would see much of Gabriel in the new year. The former third-round pick simply hasn’t been talked about as a potential QB in 2026. The best-case scenario for him seemed to be playing backup behind both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Now with Green in the mix, he could be the fourth man in line.

It’s not clear which team would give him a better chance than that, but the Browns might be considering letting him go. The NFL is a business, and if they don’t intend to use Gabriel, they could get some sort of return for him in a trade.

Unfortunately for Gabriel, there will be big questions about his role with whatever team he moves to.

Gabriel had a chance to show his skills last season, but he just didn’t create big enough waves. He completed slightly less than 60 percent of his passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. Understandably, he looked like someone who had been thrust into a massive role and wasn’t quite sure what to do with it.

Plenty of people were already talking about Gabriel at the start of the offseason, and now the conversation has gotten louder since the Browns brought Green to the roster. He could be coming close to the end of his brief time in Cleveland.

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