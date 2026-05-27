Browns Duo Already Building A Bond That Has Fans Excited

Denzel Boston is adjusting to life with the Cleveland Browns. The wide receiver rookie has been through a whirlwind since signing with the team, and more changes are coming as the regular season approaches. Boston has been hard at work finding his spot on the team and building connections with his fellow players.

He recently talked about how he is growing closer to another wide receiver, rookie KC Concepcion.

“Our relationship has now gone to a brother kind of thing. We only call each other ‘brother’ around the facility or when we see each other. We’re always hanging out outside the facility, just trying to do something to make sure we’re building that bond with each other—constantly being around each other, learning from each other, pushing each other each and every day. When you have that friendship, it brings fun to the field and allows you guys to go out there and have fun and make plays off of each other. We’re matching energy all the time,” Boston said.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Browns WR Denzel Boston joined the show to discuss his acclimation, bonding with other rookies and the QB battle. pic.twitter.com/1RJBhwJJ9Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2026

It sounds like he and Concepcion are building something special, which will be important for the Browns. Sometimes, rookies in similar positions see one another as opponents because they are both vying for a vital spot on the team.

When the draft started, many Browns fans had an eye on these players, but a lot of people didn’t expect Cleveland to get both of them. So when the Browns walked away with Boston and Concepcion, the fanbase was elated to see what they could do together.

It’ll still be some time before the general public gets to witness the talents of Boston and Concepcion, but this comment shows they enjoy working together. Team chemistry is vital, especially since Todd Monken is attempting to build a stronger culture in Cleveland.

It sounds like the chemistry is alive and well, especially with these two rookies.

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