Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Situation

Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Situation

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Situation
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in an interesting situation.

At 1-3, their chances of making the playoffs are very thin, especially with the AFC being more competitive at the top than it’s been in some time.

With that in mind, it might be time for them to make some changes and evaluate their roster for the future.

They might start with the quarterback position, which is what Adam Schefter indicated in a recent conversation on Pat McAfee’s show.

“Kevin Stefanski said he’s not looking to make a switch, but I think everybody can see that Dillon Gabriel is gonna get a chance to play,” Schefter said.

Gabriel, of course, was the Browns’ third-round pick in this year’s draft, an intriguing prospect coming out of Oregon.

The Browns then took Shedeur Sanders later in the draft, muddying up this situation even more for a team that’s struggled with stability at the position.

Regardless of how it’s played out to this point, it’s clear that the Browns liked Gabriel more than Sanders, given his draft position, and if the team moves on from Joe Flacco, it could be his time to shine.

When that will happen remains to be seen, but if the Browns lose another game or two and fall further in the standings, fans could see a new signal-caller sooner rather than later.

NEXT:  Browns WR Put On Blast After Loss To Lions
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation