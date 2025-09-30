Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in an interesting situation.

At 1-3, their chances of making the playoffs are very thin, especially with the AFC being more competitive at the top than it’s been in some time.

With that in mind, it might be time for them to make some changes and evaluate their roster for the future.

They might start with the quarterback position, which is what Adam Schefter indicated in a recent conversation on Pat McAfee’s show.

“Kevin Stefanski said he’s not looking to make a switch, but I think everybody can see that Dillon Gabriel is gonna get a chance to play,” Schefter said.

"Kevin Stefanski said he's not looking to make a switch but I think everybody can see that Dylan Gabriel is gonna get a chance to play.. At some point in time the Browns are gonna give him a shot and see what he can do" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/w7iKnyF3h3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 29, 2025

Gabriel, of course, was the Browns’ third-round pick in this year’s draft, an intriguing prospect coming out of Oregon.

The Browns then took Shedeur Sanders later in the draft, muddying up this situation even more for a team that’s struggled with stability at the position.

Regardless of how it’s played out to this point, it’s clear that the Browns liked Gabriel more than Sanders, given his draft position, and if the team moves on from Joe Flacco, it could be his time to shine.

When that will happen remains to be seen, but if the Browns lose another game or two and fall further in the standings, fans could see a new signal-caller sooner rather than later.

