Browns Nation

Monday, September 29, 2025
Browns WR Put On Blast After Loss To Lions

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a risky bet when they traded for Jerry Jeudy before last season.

It only became riskier when they gave the wide receiver a contract extension before he ever played for them.

Jeudy got off to a slow start, but he broke out once Jameis Winston took over at quarterback.

Yet, given Jeudy’s career to that point, there were still doubts about whether he could be a WR1 on a winning team.

Through four weeks of this season, the answer is starting to look painfully obvious.

That’s why analyst Anthony Lima put Jeudy on blast after the Browns’ Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“He can’t catch the football. It’s why Denver moved on from him. … He’s not a winning football player. It’s what everybody in Denver who had eyes wanted to tell us when we traded for him. … I don’t know how much more evidence you guys need,” Lima said.

Jeudy has struggled with drops and has failed to create much separation.

There were red flags about his character and feel for the game while with the Denver Broncos, and though the early returns with Cleveland were encouraging, it seems he’s regressing to his past tendencies.

Also, the bulk of his production last season came in a revenge game against the Broncos, which the Browns lost.

Jeudy has at least taken accountability for his mistakes, but unfortunately, that’s not enough.

Rookies Harold Fannin Jr. and Isaiah Bond have looked like reliable pass catchers, and they should be more involved in the offense going forward.

It might be time for the Browns to re-enter the market for another top wide receiver, and while they should keep Jeudy around, he may not be cut out to be the team’s primary option.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

