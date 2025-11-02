Wyatt Teller’s Halloween Video Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns may not be having their best season, but as much as some players should be held accountable for the team’s shortcomings, others should get a pass.

That’s clearly the case with Wyatt Teller.

The 30-year-old has been a stud in the interior of the offensive line again this season, creating running lanes and also helping keep Dillon Gabriel out of harm’s way.

More than that, he’s also earned the ‘fan favorite’ label for the way he’s handled himself with the community since he arrived in Northeast Ohio, and a now-viral Halloween clip proves why.

As shown by ‘More For You Cleveland on X,’ the Browns’ veteran OG surprised a group of kids who went to his house to trick or treat, and he was quite hyped.

Unfortunately, this might be the last time those children have an opportunity to be this close to him, as this is the final year of his contract.

Despite his age, he’s proven that he can be a serviceable player, and the Browns would be smart to keep him around for a little longer if they can.

Still, they have to revamp their entire offensive line in the offseason, as most of their players are either about to become free agents or potentially retire.

Teller has posted a respectable 66.1 PFF run-block grade this season, which is the 25th best among 82 eligible players.

But even if this is the end of the line for him in Cleveland, those young fans will always cherish him for that nice gesture.

