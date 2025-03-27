Adam Schefter Reveals Where Browns Are Leaning With No.2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are facing a massive decision ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns have a chance to select a player who can help shape their future as an organization.

As fans are well aware, if they take the wrong prospect who ends up being a bust, the Browns could set themselves back a few years as well.

The stakes are high, and the front office hasn’t tipped their hand as to who they’re going to draft, as well as what position they are targeting.

However, Adam Schefter believes he has some inside information about who the Browns are going to take, recently highlighting that Abdul Carter could be their guy.

“The way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he’s tracking to be a [Cleveland] Brown,” Schefter said via ESPN Cleveland.

"The way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he's tracking to be a [Cleveland] Brown," – @AdamSchefter on Abdul Carter going No. 2 overall. https://t.co/EktYjEc56L pic.twitter.com/4uNbDLJ3XX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 26, 2025

Schefter didn’t cite his sources when providing this analysis, but he could have a connection with the Browns that gave him this information.

The rumor mill tends to run rampant at this time of year, and with slightly less than a month to go until the draft happens, there’s a lot that could still happen between now and then.

Considering how they’ve played the past few seasons, and how frustrated the team has been with their performances, the Browns need to add the right player, and Carter could be a strong fit alongside Myles Garrett.

They are in desperate need of a new quarterback as well, but if Carter plays in the NFL as well as scouts think he can, the front office wouldn’t regret taking him.

Only time will tell what the Browns end up doing on draft night, but fans and analysts will continue to speculate until then.

