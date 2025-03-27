Insider Names Browns’ Biggest Need After Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson has had a disastrous ripple effect.

They’re still suffering the consequences of that tidal wave, and they will continue to do so for at least another year.

That’s why they were never expected to be big buyers in free agency, and judging by the moves they’ve made so far, they haven’t improved much from their three-win season.

More than that, they continue to have a huge need for a quarterback, and that should be a point of emphasis going forward.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns’ biggest hope to get things right at the position comes in the NFL Draft, as options for a veteran signal-caller are getting slimmer:

“Quarterback remains the biggest need, both for the present and future. The Browns are still in the market for a veteran starter and will certainly be drafting a quarterback next month. But whether that player comes with the No. 2 pick or at some point on the draft’s second day remains to be seen,” Jackson said.

The Browns could be a lifeline for Kirk Cousins and vice versa.

Then again, they would still need to find a young quarterback at some point in the foreseeable future.

The best-case scenario will be that whoever they get will be ready to start right out of the gate.

If that’s not the case, then having him sit for one year behind Cousins or someone else might not be the worst idea.

If they fail to get a veteran, there might not be much of a point to start Kenny Pickett unless whoever they get in the NFL Draft is definitely not ready to play.

Until they get things right at the position, this team won’t compete at the highest level.

