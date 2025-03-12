Adam Schefter Reveals Why Browns Traded For Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns have been among the most highly discussed teams in the NFL this offseason.

Not only do they have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they have a lot of holes to fill at marquee positions, especially at quarterback.

Most people believe the Browns will take a top-tier prospect at No. 2, but considering the state of their quarterback room, it felt like another move was coming.

The team did acquire a quarterback via trade, taking on a project from the Philadelphia Eagles in Kenny Pickett.

Pickett was a first-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but didn’t pan out there, and was never going to be anything more than a backup behind Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Some fans questioned this move given Pickett’s lack of success in the league but NFL Insider Adam Schefter mentioned how this move was low-risk for the Browns and could pay off in spades down the road.

“They think it was worth taking a flyer on,” Schefter said.

It wasn’t expensive to acquire Pickett from the Eagles considering his history, giving the team a cheap option to try and grow and develop.

He could compete for the starting job with a rookie, assuming the team goes that direction, but Schefter also mentioned that the team could go after another veteran, such as Joe Flacco or Kirk Cousins.

This is certainly a situation to monitor for Browns fans, as the quarterback position has been a constant struggle for years.

