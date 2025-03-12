Browns Get Big Update About NFL Draft Picks

For two months, Cleveland Browns analysts have assumed the organization would have at least a dozen draft picks.

Most analysts estimated Cleveland would receive three compensatory picks, giving the Browns 12 total selections for the 2025 NFL Draft.

That number was reduced earlier this week when the Browns executed a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, a deal that sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cleveland’s fifth-round draft pick to the NFC East franchise in exchange for Kenny Pickett.

On Tuesday, that number was further reduced.

The NFL awarded Cleveland only two compensatory picks for this year’s draft, Browns insider Tony Grossi revealed.

“The Browns were awarded just two compensatory picks by the NFL for net free agent losses in 2024. They were given No. 216 in the 6th round and No. 254 in the seventh round,” Grossi said.

Including the pick surrendered in the Pickett deal, Cleveland will now have 10 draft choices this year.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter detailed those selections, revealing the Browns will have five picks among the first 104 selections in April.

The Browns currently own the No. 2, 33, 67, 94, 104, 179, 192, 200, 216, and 254 picks in the draft.

Cleveland has an odd situation now, thanks to its highest-ranking compensatory pick; the Browns will have four selections in the sixth round for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Analysts have linked the Browns to taking a quarterback with their first-round selection, but pundits have struggled to predict what Cleveland might do with the remainder of their choices.

The Browns may elect to use some of their draft capital to trade up into the first round for a second selection there.

