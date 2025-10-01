Adam Schefter Uses 3 Words To Describe Browns’ QB Carousel

When the Cleveland Browns held a four-man quarterback competition this preseason, it seemed like there would be changes at some point, but most fans weren’t expecting the first one to come as early as Week 5.

Instead, rookie Dillon Gabriel will make his first NFL start against the Minnesota Vikings in London, replacing Joe Flacco.

In response to the move, ESPN insider Adam Schefter referenced the viral Tim Couch jersey that resurfaces whenever the Browns add a new starting quarterback to the list.

As Gabriel becomes the 41st different starter since 1999, Schefter had three painful words to describe the situation.

“No more room,” Schefter wrote on X.

There are a lot of forgettable names on that list, and hopefully, Gabriel can put an end to this revolving door.

Few expected Flacco to make it through the entire schedule as he hasn’t started a full regular season in eight years, but for him to last just four games is a disappointment.

Gabriel made more college starts than anybody in history and has proven himself to be a mobile, accurate QB who knows how to avoid interceptions.

With the way Cleveland’s defense is playing and how well Quinshon Judkins is running the ball, the Browns might not need much from Gabriel other than for him to take care of the ball.

For the sake of their fans, especially the one wearing that jersey, let’s hope Gabriel can be the last name added for a while.

