Kevin Stefanski Has 3-Word Response On Why Shedeur Sanders Is QB3

The Cleveland Browns made an unsurprising move heading into Week 5, naming rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel the new starter ahead of Joe Flacco.

It’s a bit surprising that with Flacco benched, Shedeur Sanders will remain QB3 for the game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a blunt three-word response when asked about the new depth chart.

“Joe’s the backup,” Stefanski said.

When asked the reasoning behind making Joe Flacco the backup QB and not rookie Shedeur Sanders, Kevin Stefanski said: "Joe's the backup." — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 1, 2025

It’s a smart move by Stefanski to avoid giving anything away, but when you read between the lines, the coaching staff surely hasn’t seen enough to believe he is ready.

Sanders took a major step back in the final preseason game, and it’s possible that left a lasting impression as his pre-draft red flags all showed up in action.

After Flacco committed eight turnovers, including six interceptions, in the first four games, Cleveland needs a quarterback who can take care of the football and provide a bit of mobility, and Gabriel has shown he is adept at both of those things.

The Browns’ defense is dominating so far, and the running game looks much improved with Quinshon Judkins quickly developing into a featured back.

So, if Gabriel can at least be a game manager who doesn’t turn over the ball, the offense will be much better than it was with Flacco at the controls.

