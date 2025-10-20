Alex Wright Predicts All-Pro Season For Browns Defender

It’s been a tale of two teams for the Cleveland Browns this season.

On the one hand, they have a struggling offense that can’t seem to get anything going consistently.

On the other hand, they have an elite defense that can hold its own against anybody.

Notably, people usually talk about Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward on that side of the ball, and rightfully so.

More recently, rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have gotten plenty of praise.

Nevertheless, Alex Wright believes that teammate Grant Delpit also deserves recognition.

“I feel like he had an All-Pro game. He may not talk all the time, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. When you look at No. 9 in the back end, he’s always doing the right thing. He’s always around the ball. When we need a spark, No. 9 is going to make it happen. He’s going to have an All-Pro year,” Wright said.

#Browns DE Alex Wright with sky-high praise for S Grant Delpit: pic.twitter.com/D9ui2YbFP8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 20, 2025

Delpit isn’t the most vocal player, and given that he doesn’t play a prime position, he doesn’t get always get enough recognition.

Delpit has excelled against the pass and the run, and he’s rarely on the wrong side of a big play.

The Browns’ defense delivered a statement performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, and they’ll hope it serves as the spark for a much-needed winning streak.

