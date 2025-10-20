Browns Nation

Monday, October 20, 2025
Bruce Drennan Heard Something About Browns, Myles Garrett

Ernesto Cova
By
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns won their second game of the season.

Nevertheless, Myles Garrett made it clear that he’s still not satisfied with the way they’re playing.

He knows it will take much more than dominating the Miami Dolphins to be a playoff-caliber team, and he wants the strong performance to be the norm, not an exception.

More than that, his issues with the Browns might run deeper than what’s happening on the field.

Analyst Bruce Drennan recently revealed that the organization told Garrett that it would deal with an important issue on offense, but it has not followed through.

“They went to Garrett and told him, ‘We’re going to address the quarterback situation.’ He can’t be happy,” Drennan said.

Garrett made news this offseason by requesting a trade while seeking a contract extension.

Then, even though he tried to take his complaints to owner Jimmy Haslam, he wound up not only signing a record-breaking contract extension but also received a no-trade clause.

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe Garrett would’ve been OK knowing that the Browns would go into the season with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders after trading away Kenny Pickett, who was also in line to be the starter.

Cleveland’s promise to Garrett may or may not be true, but the fact of the matter is that the Browns still don’t have a franchise quarterback, and it’s easy to understand why that frustrates their defensive superstar.

