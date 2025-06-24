Alex Wright Sends Confident Message About His Role

A lot of things contributed to the Cleveland Browns having a disappointing 2024 season, particularly on offense, where the team put up a league-worst 15.2 points per game and a 32nd-ranked turnover differential thanks to giving up 66 sacks and starting four different quarterbacks.

As bad as the offense was, the defense also had to endure plenty of injuries and showed plenty of cracks due to the offense consistently putting them in bad positions.

One player who missed extended time for the first time in their career was defensive end Alex Wright, though he recently offered a confident message about his role in this defense.

“I mean obviously they’re looking for the person that’s next to Myles [Garrett] who’s going to be on the other side. And if you don’t come in and do what you got to do, it won’t be you. You either accept the challenge or you shy away from it. And I don’t plan on shying away from anything. I haven’t shied away from a thing in my life,” Wright said.

This team needs a Garrett counterpart, and while rookie No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham should be an immediate help at defensive tackle, someone needs to step up and generate consistent pressure on the edges to take some pressure off Garrett.

Wright was on a strong trajectory after posting five sacks in the 2023 season, but he appeared in just four games last season and recorded just one sack due to a torn triceps.

Garrett recorded his typical 14 sacks last year, and outside of his production, Za’Darius Smith racked up five sacks before being traded at the deadline to rank second on the team.

Nobody else on the team had more than three sacks, which is an alarming number and shows a much-needed area of improvement for this defense.

Hopefully, Wright can stay healthy and become that guy across from Garrett.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Stance On QB Trade Rumors