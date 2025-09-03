Alex Wright Sends Strong Message To Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with big expectations.

Jim Schwartz turned their defense around in his first year as coordinator, and they looked poised to take another leap forward.

Then, with the offense struggling to stay on the field, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah getting injured, and losses piling up, the defense regressed.

That’s why defensive end Alex Wright wants everybody to be on the same page this season.

“You can say it as much as you want, but if you don’t physically put the work in, you’re just wasting your time. We hold ourselves accountable too. We know what kind of defense we had in 2023. We know what kind of defense we had in 2024, and obviously, it wasn’t what it was supposed to be. Everybody has to look in the mirror and do some soul-searching. We have to get back to who we were. The thing is, you have to put in the work, but you also have to be accountable to everyone—not just your position group, but everyone out there on the field,” Wright said.

The Browns went to great lengths to bolster their defense this offseason.

Losing Martin Emerson Jr. to injury was a big blow to the secondary, but they have one of the most physical and talented front sevens in the game.

They should be able to win in the trenches more often than not, and with Myles Garrett and Mason Graham side by side, opposing quarterbacks will be in for a tough time on every dropback.

Schwartz has a sharp defensive mind and has proven what he can do with this unit.

Granted, the offense will have to do its part to make sure the defense doesn’t suffer from the same physical burden and fatigue.

There’s a lot at stake, and the Browns must prove they’re up for the task.

