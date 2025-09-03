Analyst Makes Surprising Prediction About Browns’ Opener

The Cleveland Browns will start the 2025 season with a tough AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Like most of these divisional matchups, it might be an old-school, gritty contest.

However, analyst Aaron Goldhammer had a rather bold take instead.

“I think there are gonna be 80 points scored in this game. With my final score, Browns 41, Bengals 38,” Goldhammer said.

The Bengals are more than capable of putting up points in any game.

They have a plethora of offensive options at Joe Burrow’s disposal, with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown.

Then again, even if the Browns were to win a shootout, it would be a bit of a loss for this team.

They’re trying to reclaim their defensive dominance, and that kind of season opener won’t send the right message, especially at home.

Also, while the Browns’ offense looked much better under quarterback Joe Flacco and should continue to improve now that head coach Kevin Stefanski is back in charge, it’s hard to envision them scoring that many points against anyone, even if the Bengals’ defense has been among the worst in the league.

Granted, this prediction would make for an exciting outcome, and a win is a win.

However, given the way the teams are constructed and the success the Browns have had against Burrow in recent years, it seems more likely that a victory will come in a slow-paced, defensive contest.

