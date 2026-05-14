Browns Have One More Drafted Player Who Remains Unsigned

The Cleveland Browns have an exceptional 2026 NFL Draft class coming in thanks to GM Andrew Berry, who went above and beyond to address the most glaring issues on the roster. Of course, you need at least a couple of years to properly judge a draft class, but it’s tough not to be impressed with the level of talent the Browns are bringing in, which should hopefully help build on the foundation established by last year’s stellar class.

Berry is also moving quickly to get all his guys signed so there are no concerns lingering throughout the offseason. He has done a great job so far, with only one crucial draft pick still without a contract.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot pointed out on Thursday that after signing second-rounder Emmanuel McNeil-Warren today, first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion remains the only remaining unsigned draft pick.

The #Browns have signed 2nd round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, leaving only KC Concepcion unsigned out of the 10 draft picks. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 14, 2026

Concepcion was an active and impressive part of Cleveland’s minicamp, so there is zero reason to have any doubt that he may not sign his rookie deal. It’s just a matter of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s to get him into a Browns uniform for good.

Wide receiver was arguably Cleveland’s biggest need heading into the 2026 draft, and Berry addressed it by taking Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston, both of whom should factor into Todd Monken’s plans right away. Monken has said that the learning curve to adapt to the new offense will be extensive, so the sooner Concepcion can put ink to paper, the better.

There are big questions about who Cleveland’s quarterback is going to be in Week 1, as there often are, but whoever wins the job is stepping into a much-improved situation compared to last year. Concepcion could be the featured target right out of the gate, and it will be fun to watch him develop early chemistry with his new quarterback as soon as his contract is signed.

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Browns' Minicamp QB Has Signed With CFL Team