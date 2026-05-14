Browns’ Minicamp QB Has Signed With CFL Team

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback position. Unfortunately, you could say that during just about every offseason since 2020, but there is now hopefully a path to some sort of resolution with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders getting one year to prove themselves before the 2027 draft that is projected to be loaded with QB prospects.

It’s a much better situation than last offseason, when the Browns had a four-man QB competition with Watson out injured, and it went about as poorly as most expected. Todd Monken has alluded to another two-man competition this offseason as well, which unfortunately will not include one minicamp QB who has already left the Browns to sign with a CFL team.

Aggie alumni Bryson Barnes is parlaying his minicamp with the Browns into a contract with the Ottawa Redblacks.

“After a successful Mini-Camp with the Cleveland Browns, the Ottawa Redblacks (CFL) have signed Aggie Alumni Bryson Barnes, and will wear #17,” Utah State Filmroom posted on X.

After a successful Mini-Camp with the Cleveland Browns, the Ottawa Redblacks (CFL) have signed Aggie Alumni Bryson Barnes, and will wear #17. Via @Shane_13thman pic.twitter.com/giFPpc9Eiz — Utah State Filmroom (@usufilm) May 13, 2026

Barnes, a dual-threat QB who spent his college days between Utah and Utah State, joins a Redblacks team that now has five quarterbacks on its roster. It sounds a lot like the Browns’ roster last offseason, but hopefully he can find a path to playing time, just like last year’s Browns QBs did.

Barnes joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent and participated alongside sixth-rounder Taylen Green at rookie minicamp. He’ll now have to ramp up quickly since the CFL season begins in about three weeks.

The former Ute and Aggie went 7-4 as a starter for Utah before transferring. He had his best year in 2025 when he threw for 2,803 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions last season while adding 740 yards and another ten touchdowns as a runner.

Many believe that the Browns’ ultimate plan at QB has always been to wait until the 2027 draft, where one analyst believes they will go after someone like LaNorris Sellers. Unfortunately, Barnes wasn’t around long enough to change the organization’s plans, but Browns Nation wishes him the best and hopes he dominates north of the border.

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