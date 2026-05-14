Insider Puts Key Browns Unit On Notice After Big Offseason

The Cleveland Browns added a few exciting young players in the recent draft, including a couple of thrilling wide receiver prospects. Those two players could be game-changers, and they could also make life complex for men already on the Cleveland roster.

James Palmer recently talked about the additions of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Palmer said that Boston is an “alpha” and that Concepcion has “more juice than anybody else in the NFL” in some important ways.

Palmer made it clear: the rest of the wide receiver room should be prepared to fight for their jobs, because Concepcion and Boston won’t go easy on them.

“KC Concepcion with the Browns, this is an interesting one because you’ve got to look at him and Denzel Boston—I think this puts the entire Browns wide receiver room on notice. I think Boston’s kind of an alpha when I talk to people around the league. Big body receiver. May not be the most explosive out there, but he’s going to make plays, and he’s going to be consistent for you. Then, you have KC Concepcion, who a lot of people believed had more juice than anybody else in the NFL in terms of explosiveness, quickness, and the ability to create plays from all over the field,” Palmer said.

The #Browns took a WR in the first round in K.C. Concepcion and another WR in the second round with Denzel Boston. This is a clear sign … the room is on notice. My report from my Bleacher Report show this week. pic.twitter.com/nCtmmOBdGP — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 13, 2026

A lot of Browns fans were pleasantly surprised when their team was able to secure both Concepcion and Boston in the draft. They felt they’d be lucky to get just one of them, but the signing of both was a major accomplishment that could radically change this offense.

It certainly puts Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman in a complicated situation. There were big questions about both of them before the offseason began, and those questions are only bigger now that Concepcion and Boston have joined the team.

Jeudy and Tillman need to be ready to fight hard to keep their jobs because there is a chance that the Browns will trade one of them in 2026.

The reviews for the incoming rookies are so high that they could be starters right away and shake up the lineup for good.

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Todd Monken Didn't Sugarcoat What's Coming For The Browns' Offense