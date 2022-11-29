Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass

The Cleveland Browns have an outstanding talent in wide receiver Amari Cooper.

However, not even Cooper can make every catch in critical situations.

After dropping a pass on fourth down, the star receiver was in a tough spot.

But that didn’t keep him down, as he made a recovery from his error.

While he’s performing strong, some might want to know how he recovered from the dropped pass.

Cooper was happy enough to tell everyone what was going on.

It’s About Perseverance For Cooper After Dropped Pass

During a post-game press conference, Cooper told everyone how he made his recovery from the pass he dropped.

#Browns Amari Cooper after the drop on fourth down. pic.twitter.com/ipOCZ8Nbtb — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 27, 2022

While he feels he could have made that catch “100 times out of 100,” he felt “weak” after missing a big time play.

But for him, he holds himself to a higher standard.

With some words from a team, it helped Cooper to find that perseverance to overcome one poor play.

Overall, Cooper had a solid game, despite the fourth down drop.

He finished the game with seven catches for 94 yards.

However, it was his catch that he took for 45 yards that was his best, as the catch set up the Browns for a game-winning touchdown.

With his bounce back, it earns him praise from his head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on Amari Cooper bouncing back with a fourth down drop to setting up the game winner on a 45 yard catch. pic.twitter.com/tSCsFwhTJY — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 27, 2022

While the drop he made in the game was both brutal and uncharacteristic of Cooper, he made up for it with ease.

No matter what happens to the star receiver during a game, he’s able to recover and prove himself as the elite receiver he’s seen as in Cleveland.