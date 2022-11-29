PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs

Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the type of clutch win the Cleveland Browns and their fans rarely get to celebrate.

Down by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, a remarkable one-handed catch by David Njoku on fourth down with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter forced overtime, where Nick Chubb put it away with the game-winning touchdown.

Jacoby Brissett also did a solid job at quarterback, going 23 of 37 for 210 yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, however, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was Cleveland’s highest-graded player for the contest.

Highest graded Browns in Week 12 win vs Buccaneers: 🥇 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 83.6

🥈 Jacoby Brissett – 73.7

🥉 Myles Garrett – 73.3

4️⃣ Thomas Graham Jr. – 70.7

Give Cleveland’s Defense An Assist For The Win

While the highlights of the Browns’ 23-17 win are focused on Njoku’s touchdown catch, a big reception by Amari Cooper in overtime and Chubb’s subsequent game-ending score, it was defense that allowed them to come away with the victory.

Their defense has been struggling mightily for much of this season, but when they needed stops, they got them, as Brady and company were held scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Owusu-Koramoah had eight tackles (six solo), one of them resulting in a loss of yardage, and he has been developing nicely this season.

Myles Garrett, perhaps the heart and soul of Cleveland’s defense, continued his stellar play with 1.5 sacks, three hits on Brady and one tackle for loss.

Meanwhile, Chubb did what he always does as well as anyone – run the football down the throat of his opponents.

He carried the ball 26 times and ended with 116 rushing yards, giving him 1,039 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

Derrick Henry may have more rushing yards on the season, but Chubb has been much more efficient with 5.2 yards per carry.