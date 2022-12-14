Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

Amari Cooper has been one of the toughest players on offense for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Despite having a hip injury this season, Cooper has continued playing for his team.

However, there are concerns over his injury, and how it will affect the team.

But during an interview, he revealed how he’s doing with his injury.

Cooper’s Hip Injury Won’t Hold Him Back

While Cooper is dealing with a hip injury, he isn’t letting it hold him back.

During an interview, he comments on how his injury is “getting better” and how he’s trying to “be available” for the Browns.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper on his hip injury: "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league. Obviously, it was a hinderance any time you're not 100%, but just try to be available for your team." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 13, 2022

However, he feels like being there for his teammates is important.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper hasn't missed many games in his career and says it's important to him to be available for his teammates. Says he's played through injuries before, never exactly the core muscle injury he has now. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 13, 2022

While he’s never played through an injury like this before, he’s willing to continue playing.

Despite the Browns being out of playoff contention, Cooper continues to want to play.

However, the choice has consequences, as continuing to play might further harm him and his injury.

While it’s best to shut him down for the season, he rather would be on the field helping his team.

This toughness by him is something few NFL players possess.

But sometimes that toughness ends up hurting the player.

With him being the Browns top receiver, they can’t afford to lose him to a more severe injury.

While he says the injury is getting better, everyone saw how it was affecting him against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the team wants to protect their receiver, and their 2023 season, they need to let Cooper set out the rest of this season.