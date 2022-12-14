Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Amari Cooper has been one of the toughest players on offense for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Despite having a hip injury this season, Cooper has continued playing for his team.

However, there are concerns over his injury, and how it will affect the team.

But during an interview, he revealed how he’s doing with his injury.

 

Cooper’s Hip Injury Won’t Hold Him Back

While Cooper is dealing with a hip injury, he isn’t letting it hold him back.

During an interview, he comments on how his injury is “getting better” and how he’s trying to “be available” for the Browns.

However, he feels like being there for his teammates is important.

While he’s never played through an injury like this before, he’s willing to continue playing.

Despite the Browns being out of playoff contention, Cooper continues to want to play.

However, the choice has consequences, as continuing to play might further harm him and his injury.

While it’s best to shut him down for the season, he rather would be on the field helping his team.

This toughness by him is something few NFL players possess.

But sometimes that toughness ends up hurting the player.

With him being the Browns top receiver, they can’t afford to lose him to a more severe injury.

While he says the injury is getting better, everyone saw how it was affecting him against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the team wants to protect their receiver, and their 2023 season, they need to let Cooper set out the rest of this season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

6 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

7 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

7 hours ago

Running back Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against linebacker Storey Jackson #47 and cornerback Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

9 hours ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey Has A Message For Deshaun Watson

9 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

23 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Have Gotten Worse Since Their Bye Week

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Their Latest Playoff Odds

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4, Alex Wright #94 and Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (

PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

1 day ago

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

1 day ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

3 days ago

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

3 days ago

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

No more pages to load