Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

With a 5-8 record, the Cleveland Browns have little chance of making the NFL playoffs this season, and their road isn’t getting easier by any means.

They will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, and although quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play due to a knee injury, it doesn’t mean the Browns necessarily have a good chance of winning.

But if they do these two things, they could end up coming out of Week 15 with a victory.

 

Stop The Ravens’ Running Game

Even without Jackson, Baltimore has a cadre of players who are capable of moving the chains on the ground.

Running backs Kenyan Drake, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are all productive players who Cleveland will have to account for on a consistent basis.

The injury to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will hurt the Browns in this regard, and his replacements will need to be on their game.

On Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore gained 215 rushing yards, with Dobbins accounting for more than half of them.

 

Deshaun Watson Has To Play Better

Watson may not have to have a vintage performance, but he does need to be more accurate than he was in his first two regular season games as a member of the Browns.

Overall, he has completed just 38 of 64 passes, has thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions and has a passer rating of just 70.2.

Of course, it is going to take some time for Watson to look like his old self, given that he’s on a new team and that he has only played two regular season games since January of 2021, but Cleveland could use a passable game from him on Saturday.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

5 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

1 hour ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

1 hour ago

Running back Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against linebacker Storey Jackson #47 and cornerback Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

3 hours ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey Has A Message For Deshaun Watson

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

17 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Have Gotten Worse Since Their Bye Week

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Their Latest Playoff Odds

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4, Alex Wright #94 and Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (

PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

1 day ago

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

1 day ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

3 days ago

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

3 days ago

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

No more pages to load