2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

With a 5-8 record, the Cleveland Browns have little chance of making the NFL playoffs this season, and their road isn’t getting easier by any means.

They will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, and although quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play due to a knee injury, it doesn’t mean the Browns necessarily have a good chance of winning.

But if they do these two things, they could end up coming out of Week 15 with a victory.

Stop The Ravens’ Running Game

Even without Jackson, Baltimore has a cadre of players who are capable of moving the chains on the ground.

Running backs Kenyan Drake, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are all productive players who Cleveland will have to account for on a consistent basis.

The injury to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will hurt the Browns in this regard, and his replacements will need to be on their game.

On Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore gained 215 rushing yards, with Dobbins accounting for more than half of them.

Deshaun Watson Has To Play Better

Watson may not have to have a vintage performance, but he does need to be more accurate than he was in his first two regular season games as a member of the Browns.

Overall, he has completed just 38 of 64 passes, has thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions and has a passer rating of just 70.2.

Of course, it is going to take some time for Watson to look like his old self, given that he’s on a new team and that he has only played two regular season games since January of 2021, but Cleveland could use a passable game from him on Saturday.