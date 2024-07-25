Browns Hold Workout For Former UFL Tight End

Reserves in the NFL are expected to become the next man up, picking up the level of play their starting counterpart gives the team in their place.

An area where the Browns have a significant drop-off from the starter to the backup is at the tight end position.

Starter and Pro Bowler David Njoku is a rare athlete who provides Cleveland with a run-blocker and elite pass-catcher, depending on what the team needs from him.

His backups have strong attributes, but none rival what Njoku can bring to the table, a reason some analysts have suggested the Browns may continue to look for depth at that position.

Analyst Christian Paolantonio shared on Twitter that the Browns may be looking at one such player as the team brought in UFL tight end Briley Moore for a workout this week.

NEWS: The Cleveland Browns hosted TE Briley Moore for a workout today, per source. Moore has spent the past two seasons with the DC Defenders, becoming a valuable #UFL contributor on and off the field for DC. pic.twitter.com/Qye8O2IGfe — Christian Paolantonio (@PaolantonioPFN) July 24, 2024

Moore is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete who played the previous two seasons for the D.C. Defenders.

Earlier this year, he played in four games for the spring football league franchise and caught eight passes for 46 yards and a score.

Before his time in the UFL, the athlete was with the Tennessee Titans from 2021 until the end of the preseason in 2022, but an ACL tear during the team’s training camp in 2021 gave him little opportunity to make his case for inclusion on the 53-man roster.

Should the Browns add Moore to the roster, the former Kansas State athlete would be competing with veteran Jordan Akins, first-year player Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and undrafted free agent rookie Treyton Welch for a roster position among the tight end position.

