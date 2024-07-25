Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, July 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Hold Workout For Former UFL Tight End

Browns Hold Workout For Former UFL Tight End

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 14: Fans cheer during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images for UFL)

 

Reserves in the NFL are expected to become the next man up, picking up the level of play their starting counterpart gives the team in their place.

An area where the Browns have a significant drop-off from the starter to the backup is at the tight end position.

Starter and Pro Bowler David Njoku is a rare athlete who provides Cleveland with a run-blocker and elite pass-catcher, depending on what the team needs from him.

His backups have strong attributes, but none rival what Njoku can bring to the table, a reason some analysts have suggested the Browns may continue to look for depth at that position.

Analyst Christian Paolantonio shared on Twitter that the Browns may be looking at one such player as the team brought in UFL tight end Briley Moore for a workout this week.

Moore is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete who played the previous two seasons for the D.C. Defenders.

Earlier this year, he played in four games for the spring football league franchise and caught eight passes for 46 yards and a score.

Before his time in the UFL, the athlete was with the Tennessee Titans from 2021 until the end of the preseason in 2022, but an ACL tear during the team’s training camp in 2021 gave him little opportunity to make his case for inclusion on the 53-man roster.

Should the Browns add Moore to the roster, the former Kansas State athlete would be competing with veteran Jordan Akins, first-year player Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and undrafted free agent rookie Treyton Welch for a roster position among the tight end position.

NEXT:  Analyst Gives Honest Assessment Of Browns' Super Bowl Chances
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held in the air after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Analyst Gives Honest Assessment Of Browns' Super Bowl Chances

52 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Training Camp

1 hour ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Have 7 Players With Injury Designations To Start Training Camp

13 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Charley Hughlett of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the NFL International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium on October 29, 2017 in London, England.

Charley Hughlett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Offense Could Struggle During Preseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's New Deal Creates Questions About Browns' Long-Term Strategy

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

Analyst Points To 1 Player As 'Biggest Question Mark' For 2024

1 day ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Insider Names 4 Browns Players Who Could Be On Preseason Injury List

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Has A Message For Browns Fans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Agrees To Re-Structured Contract For 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Sign OL Ahead Of Training Camp

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Analyst Predicts Browns' Record This Season

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Predicts What Amari Cooper's Contract Extension Will Be

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' New Offense

3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Azeez Al-Shaair #2 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass intended for Calvin Austin III #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Calvin Austin Names Browns As His Most Anticipated Matchup

3 days ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Dustin Hopkins' Contract Extension

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Offers Impressive Rank For Myles Garrett On Top 50 List

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Video Reveals How Nick Chubb's Injury Set Him Back

3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Browns Player Selected In UFL Draft

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Analyst Reveals Impressive Browns Rank In ESPN Poll

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson's Status For Training Camp

3 days ago

Super Bowl Trophy

Analysts Reveal Surprising Super Bowl Prediction For Browns

4 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Schedule

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To FanDuel's Ranking For Browns

4 days ago

Browns Nation