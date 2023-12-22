Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Having 4 Different QBs This Season

The Cleveland Browns have been through everything this season; they just can’t seem to catch a break.

And, just like what has happened throughout the course of franchise history, the quarterback position has seemed to be cursed or something.

This team has had four different quarterbacks throwing passes and winning games this season, which is pretty much unprecedented.

With that in mind, Rich Eisen asked star WR Amari Cooper about the challenges that come with making so many adjustments (Via Rich Eisen Show on Twitter).

💻 @AmariCooper9 The @Browns WR told us what it's been like the last three weeks catching passes from @JoeFlacco and what he's brough to Cleveland:#NFL #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/Yqjc15gkrd — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 21, 2023

Cooper, however, has made it look seamless, dominating and putting up big numbers regardless of who’s throwing him the football.

He still admitted that it’s been challenging not being able to develop that QB-WR chemistry for a long time, but he’s clearly been able to adapt and adjust regardless of the situation.

When talking about Joe Flacco, Cooper stated that it’s actually been quite easy for him, as Flacco is well familiar with the ins and outs of the game, and he throws a “very catchable ball.”

Flacco was sitting on his couch a couple of months ago, and now he has a legitimate chance to start a playoff game; that’s just crazy and hard to believe.

However, he’s been quite solid for the most part, proving to be the best option for Kevin Stefanski’s team for the remainder of the season.

As for Cooper, he just keeps proving that elite wide receivers will always find a way to get an edge and produce regardless of who’s behind center.