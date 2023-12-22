Kevin Stefanski Can Reach Bill Belichick Territory With A Win Against The Texans

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of coaches and decision-makers, but not many of them have found success.

Notably, every time you’re joining Bill Belichick in any list, you know you’re doing well.

As pointed out on Twitter by Nick Karns of The Barking Browns Show, Kevin Stefanski could enter Bill Belichick territory as early as Sunday.

With a win over the Houston Texans, he could tie Bill Belichick with 36 wins as HC of the Cleveland Browns, which is the fifth-most in franchise history.

If Kevin stefanski wins Sunday, he will tie BIll Belichick with 36 wins as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. (5th most in franchise history. 👀) — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) December 22, 2023

Needless to say, 36 wins isn’t exactly an impressive number, and he still has a ways away from tying the legendary Paul Brown and his 158 regular-season wins.

But it’s still nice to see some stability in the organization.

Stefanski entered the season on the hot seat, and some didn’t even want him to run the team this year, questioning his decision-making and clock management.

Then again, he’s made great strides this season, and the fact that he’s been able to lead this team to a potential postseason berth despite having four different quarterbacks and a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball is simply remarkable.

The Browns made big moves in the offseason to make sure everything went their way this year, but as you may know by now, that was far from the case.

Even so, it allowed Stefanski and plenty of players to step up and prove what they’re really made of, and he definitely earned the right to stay in charge for years to come.