Amari Cooper Has High Praise About His Tandem With Elijah Moore

Amari Cooper is excited to play next to Elijah Moore.

The two Cleveland Browns receivers have had different summers but are both expected to be major contributors to the offense come Week One.

Cooper, via this post that came from a part of an article from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, talked highly of their duo and what he thinks they can do this year.

Wanting to be Great

In his statement, Cooper believes Moore and himself can be on par with a couple of all-time greats.

“We’re going to be a great tandem. I think about great tandems like Tory Holt, Isaac Bruce. That’s what I think we could be. We both run really good routes, both create separation. We both can get open and we’re both reliable”.

It’s one thing to want to have a good season. But to compare your duo to that from “The Greatest Show on Turf?”

Those are some high expectations.

Under the Radar

Cooper and Moore won’t appear atop any “best wide receiver duo” lists.

But they do have an opportunity to take the league by surprise.

They’re both respected names, so it’s not like they are completely under the radar

Cooper is an established talent while Moore appears on the verge of a breakout season.

That’s not to say they’re going to become Tory Holt and Isaac Bruce. They could, however, prove to be extremely tough covers for defenses this year.

Been Awhile

Solid wide receiver duos don’t come often in Cleveland.

The last time Browns fans thought they had a dynamic pair was in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but things fell apart in a hurry.

Cooper and Moore have a chance to provide something Cleveland’s offense isn’t accustomed to having.