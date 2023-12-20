Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

It’s crazy to think that there was a time when the Cleveland Browns were actually one of the biggest powerhouses in football, but a lot has transpired ever since those days.

The Browns have struggled mightily throughout most of their history, and most of those woes have been due to subpar QB play.

Needless to say, with that being the most crucial position in the game, it’s hard to have an offense click if the quarterback isn’t playing at a high level.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that Amari Cooper is just 15 yards away from becoming the very first wide receiver in franchise history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons (Via Brad Stainbrook).

#Browns WR Amari Cooper is just 15 receiving yards away from becoming the first ever Cleveland Brown to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 19, 2023

This sounds crazy, especially considering how pass-happy today’s offenses are and how much the new rules favor the passing game.

Also, it’s an indictment of how little the Dallas Cowboys got for their talented wideout, perhaps one of the five or ten most underrated skill players in the entire league.

The most impressive part about this potential record is the fact that Cooper has been able to pull it off despite some more subpar QB play.

He’s had Jacoby Brissett, P.J. Walker, Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and now Joe Flacco throwing him the football, and sustaining that level of production despite steady QB play or even developing some rapport with your signal-caller speaks volumes of your talent at one of the most crucial positions in the game.

Props to the front office for getting him at such a reasonable price.