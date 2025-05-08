Shedeur Sanders’ Arrival At Browns Camp Has Fans Buzzing

Shedeur Sanders has arrived at team headquarters, ready to begin his NFL journey just days after hearing his name called in the 2025 draft.

Rookie minicamp for the Cleveland Browns begins May 9th and runs through May 11, giving both drafted and undrafted players their first chance to dive into Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Sanders made his entrance on Thursday, catching attention with his confident smile as ESPN Cleveland captured the moment.

“Shedeur Sanders has arrived at Browns rookie minicamp,” they captioned.

Shedeur Sanders has arrived at Browns rookie minicamp 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GesTGFDBqT — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 8, 2025

Fans had plenty of reactions.

“My QB1 he ready to work,” one fan wrote. “QB1 loading,” another fan wrote. “Good luck young man! Work hard and be motivated!” another fan said.

He circled around a parked truck where a team social media staffer waited to document his arrival.

Looking upbeat and focused, Sanders carried a large bag while sporting one of his trademark sweatshirts, complete with a dollar sign and the number 2 stitched on the front.

He won’t be wearing that number on the field though, as he’s slated to wear number 12 during training camp.

Like all newcomers, Sanders will likely spend his initial hours handling administrative tasks—signing paperwork, watching required videos, and taking his first official ID photo.

The Cleveland Browns surprised analysts by trading up to select Sanders at pick 144 in the fifth round of the draft, shocking many who expected him to be selected much earlier.

Despite his unexpected slide down the draft board, Sanders maintained his composure and gratitude during his introductory conference call with local media.

While excitement surrounds his arrival, Sanders faces significant competition for a roster spot.

He enters a crowded quarterback group that includes veterans Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, alongside fellow rookies Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.

The real challenge begins now as Sanders looks to carve out his place in Cleveland.

