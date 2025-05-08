Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders’ Arrival At Browns Camp Has Fans Buzzing

Shedeur Sanders’ Arrival At Browns Camp Has Fans Buzzing

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders’ Arrival At Browns Camp Has Fans Buzzing
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders has arrived at team headquarters, ready to begin his NFL journey just days after hearing his name called in the 2025 draft.

Rookie minicamp for the Cleveland Browns begins May 9th and runs through May 11, giving both drafted and undrafted players their first chance to dive into Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Sanders made his entrance on Thursday, catching attention with his confident smile as ESPN Cleveland captured the moment.

“Shedeur Sanders has arrived at Browns rookie minicamp,” they captioned.

Fans had plenty of reactions.

“My QB1 he ready to work,” one fan wrote.

“QB1 loading,” another fan wrote.

“Good luck young man! Work hard and be motivated!” another fan said.

He circled around a parked truck where a team social media staffer waited to document his arrival.

Looking upbeat and focused, Sanders carried a large bag while sporting one of his trademark sweatshirts, complete with a dollar sign and the number 2 stitched on the front.

He won’t be wearing that number on the field though, as he’s slated to wear number 12 during training camp.

Like all newcomers, Sanders will likely spend his initial hours handling administrative tasks—signing paperwork, watching required videos, and taking his first official ID photo.

The Cleveland Browns surprised analysts by trading up to select Sanders at pick 144 in the fifth round of the draft, shocking many who expected him to be selected much earlier.

Despite his unexpected slide down the draft board, Sanders maintained his composure and gratitude during his introductory conference call with local media.

While excitement surrounds his arrival, Sanders faces significant competition for a roster spot.

He enters a crowded quarterback group that includes veterans Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, alongside fellow rookies Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.

The real challenge begins now as Sanders looks to carve out his place in Cleveland.

NEXT:  Insider Has Theory On Why Shedeur Sanders Arrived Early In Cleveland
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation