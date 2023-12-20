David Njoku Reveals He Battled Another Injury Before Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns should change their name to the Cleveland Warriors, at least until the end of the season.

No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the Golden State Warriors, and we know most Browns fans won’t exactly like that thought, given their rivalry.

But every single thing these guys have been through over the season has really been inspirational and should be an example for Browns teams to come.

David Njoku, for instance, has played through significant burns, earning even more respect and recognition among his peers and the coaching staff.

.@David_Njoku80 was battling a bloody, stitched up pinky toe before his season-best @browns performance Sunday 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ut4MO34JNV — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 20, 2023

Now, talking to Inside the NFL, the talented tight end revealed that he actually played through a stitched, bloody pinky toe during his career-best performance vs. the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Apparently, Njoku stubbed his foot while at home, and while it hurt, he decided to just walk it off and move on.

Then, he saw his socks were all soaked in blood, so he had to get stitches the very next day, right before game time.

Of course, NFL players play through injury all the time, and perhaps a broken pinky toe might not sound like a lot for an athlete of his caliber, but this has gone way beyond that.

Njoku, just like most Browns players, has put the team first and foremost, and it’s hard not to feel inspired and determined to leave it all on the field when you have teammates doing that kind of stuff to help the team.