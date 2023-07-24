Amari Cooper Joins Teammates for Monday’s Practice Session

Fewer things frustrate a team more than offseason injuries.

Just ask the Buffalo Bills, who’ve lost Nyheim Hines for the entire upcoming season.

The Cleveland Browns don’t face that kind of situation, but they did have a weekend scare.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper left Sunday’s practice early with what reports called a “minor tweak”.

The good news is that Cooper returned to the sidelines on Monday, seen in this Twitter clip.

#Browns Amari Cooper on the side along with Marquise Goodwin, Colby Gossett, Anthony Walker, Jakeem Grant, Sione Takitaki and Anthony Schwartz pic.twitter.com/TGWwiEvaIR — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 24, 2023

Back in Action

While Cooper is back at practice today, it doesn’t appear he’s a complete participant.

Reports have him off to the side today, mostly working with a couple of individuals on some smaller drills.

#Browns Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore working together on the side during a special teams drill pic.twitter.com/Qd4vIIqovJ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 24, 2023

Amari Cooper working on the side today after having a “minor tweak” in practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CEd2VLTuJ7 — Shawn Dunagan (@shawndunagan) July 24, 2023

A “better safe than sorry” approach is the smart move here until Cooper is cleared and ready for full activity.

Long-Term Concern?

Cooper had core muscle surgery earlier this year which raised concerns as to whether this tweak is related to that procedure.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that’s not the case, however, and isn’t concerned with long-term complications.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said no concern about a long-term issue for Amari Cooper, who left the field early yesterday with “minor tweak.” Rookie Dawand Jones still sick and won’t practice. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) July 24, 2023

That’s great news for Cooper who, at the start of camp, said that surgery would not limit him.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper says he won’t be limited in camp by core muscle surgery he had in February. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 22, 2023

Need to Stay Healthy

These are good signs for the Browns who should feel good about their receivers heading into this season.

They are a talented bunch with depth and a combination of size and speed.

However, one major injury can change that feeling in a hurry.

That doesn’t appear to be the case here with Cleveland’s top receiver.

Still, it’s a situation worth monitoring in the coming days.

Getting continued reps with quarterback Deshaun Watson is important for Cooper and the entire Browns offense.

While they don’t need Amari seriously aggravating anything, they’ll want him back on the field as soon as he’s ready.