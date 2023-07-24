Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Joins Teammates for Monday’s Practice Session

Amari Cooper Joins Teammates for Monday’s Practice Session

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

Fewer things frustrate a team more than offseason injuries.

Just ask the Buffalo Bills, who’ve lost Nyheim Hines for the entire upcoming season.

The Cleveland Browns don’t face that kind of situation, but they did have a weekend scare.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper left Sunday’s practice early with what reports called a “minor tweak”.

The good news is that Cooper returned to the sidelines on Monday, seen in this Twitter clip.

 

Back in Action

While Cooper is back at practice today, it doesn’t appear he’s a complete participant.

Reports have him off to the side today, mostly working with a couple of individuals on some smaller drills.

 

A “better safe than sorry” approach is the smart move here until Cooper is cleared and ready for full activity.

Long-Term Concern?

Cooper had core muscle surgery earlier this year which raised concerns as to whether this tweak is related to that procedure.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that’s not the case, however, and isn’t concerned with long-term complications.

That’s great news for Cooper who, at the start of camp, said that surgery would not limit him.

 

Need to Stay Healthy

These are good signs for the Browns who should feel good about their receivers heading into this season.

They are a talented bunch with depth and a combination of size and speed.

However, one major injury can change that feeling in a hurry.

That doesn’t appear to be the case here with Cleveland’s top receiver.

Still, it’s a situation worth monitoring in the coming days.

Getting continued reps with quarterback Deshaun Watson is important for Cooper and the entire Browns offense.

While they don’t need Amari seriously aggravating anything, they’ll want him back on the field as soon as he’s ready.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement On Elijah Moore's Work Ethic

6 mins ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Gets Positive Update On Minor Injury

20 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Confirms He's Working With Other RBs To Fix Major NFL Issue

19 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Suffers Minor Injury In Practice

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Will Miss Big Preseason Game For Browns

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Low Madden 24 Rating

3 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Marquise Goodwin Sets High Expectations For Browns In 2023

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Could Break 43-Year-Old Record Next Season

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Video Shows Wild Nick Chubb Workout

4 days ago

Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pursued by Andrew Sendejo #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Shares Humorous Message About The Team

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Nick Chubb Leads Madden 24 In Elite Category

5 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release Perrion Winfrey After Report Of Police Investigation

5 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting His HOF Jacket

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Nick Chubb's Ranking For 2023 Season

6 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Left Out Of Latest ESPN Ranking

6 days ago

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble for a turnover during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Rocky Journey To The NFL

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Tease New Helmets For 2023 Season

7 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares High Expectations For Browns This Fall

7 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Legend To Close Out 2023 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

7 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stump Mitchell Makes His Thoughts Clear About Nick Chubb's Abilities

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For Joel Bitonio Among Guards

1 week ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Kicker Gets Honest After Challenging 2022 Season

1 week ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Player Names Browns A Dark Horse Contender

1 week ago

Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement On Elijah Moore's Work Ethic

No more pages to load