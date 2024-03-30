Amari Cooper Leads The NFL In Impressive WR Category

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best wide receivers in the game.

He rarely gets mentioned when talking about the best players in the league, but Amari Cooper is an absolute stud.

He doesn’t make a lot of noise or do a lot of talking, but his game sure speaks for itself.

As pointed out by Dov Kleiman (via Statmuse), Cooper is actually tied with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill for the most 200+ yard games over the past six years (3), with Ja’Marr Chase (2) being the only other player that has done this more than once over that span.

Most 200+ REC YDS games in the last 6 seasons:#Browns Amari Cooper – 3#Dolphins Tyreek Hill – 3#Bengals Ja’Marr Chase – 2 The only WRs to do it more than once. (@Statmuse) The only WRs to do it more than once. (@Statmuse) pic.twitter.com/R9FISkPvs4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2024

The Alabama product has often been overlooked.

He has rarely had a good or steady quarterback situation, with Dak Prescott being perhaps the best quarterback he’s played with.

Even so, he continues to put up big numbers week in and week out, and trading for him at such a significant discount might be one of the best moves made by GM Andrew Berry.

Cooper has proven to be an alpha receiver over and over, and his ability to create separations and get behind DBs to burn them for big games is almost unmatched around the league.

Now, he’s going to have a solid WR2 by his side in Jerry Jeudy, who grew up idolizing him and could finally be able to live up to the hype that came with him when he first entered the league.

If not, the Browns will most likely have to rely even more heavily on their workhorse wideout.

Fortunately, he’s always up to the task.

