Analyst Notes A ‘Sign Of Maturity’ From Browns This Offseason

For some fans and NFL insiders, this offseason for the Cleveland Browns was somewhat of a disappointment.

Following a playoff appearance in which the Browns fell just short, the expectation was that they would make a splash this offseason and make some big-name moves.

However, the massive move never came, leaving some fans and analysts questioning what was going on in the front office.

While the lack of a splash was disappointing to some, others saw it as a sign of maturity from the Browns (Via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter.)

Are you surprised that the Browns didn't make a "splash" this offseason? pic.twitter.com/qYIhXqjG4r — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 29, 2024

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the Browns didn’t make a big move because they didn’t need to.

He stated that the Browns had a lot of mature veterans on their roster last year that they chose to re-sign, rather than pursue big-name free agents.

To be fair, though, it wasn’t like the Browns didn’t do anything this offseason.

They made a big trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, whom they acquired from the Denver Broncos.

Their most significant moves, however, were indeed in bringing back the likes of Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst II, Rodney McLeod Jr., and others.

So, while they didn’t shake things up too much with their offseason moves, there’s no doubt that the Browns significantly improved their roster in preparation for next year.

