Amari Cooper Makes Clear Where He Wants To Play Next Season

As Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper addressed the media for the first time since ending his contract holdout, the Pro Bowler reflected on his two seasons in Cleveland thus far.

He also spoke about his plans beyond the 2024 regular season.

Analyst Spencer German shared a video on Twitter after Cleveland’s first training camp practice at The Greenbrier on Thursday, a clip in which Cooper made clear where he wants to play next season.

“Yeah, I would … I want to be here,” Cooper said when asked where he wanted to finish his NFL career.

Forgot to share this clip earlier but here'a video evidence of Amari Cooper saying he would like to finish his career with the #Browns pic.twitter.com/snHk4fKB3X — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) July 26, 2024

Cooper – who turned 30 years old last month – admitted he was averse to changes, especially those within his control.

That’s one reason why he wants to finish his career with the Browns, Cooper acknowledged.

The 6-foot-1 athlete agreed to a restructured deal earlier this week, assuring the Browns that their top wide receiver would participate in the team’s training camp.

Cooper’s restructured deal includes nearly $19 million in guaranteed salary compensation as well as $5 million in incentives he can earn this season.

The new deal allows Cooper to make several million beyond his previous average salary, a deal he signed while with the Cowboys that paid out $100 million over five years.

Last season, Cooper had a career-best 1,250 receiving yards on 72 catches and five touchdowns.

Cooper has finished with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since arriving in Cleveland, giving him six seasons achieving that mark out of his nine total NFL seasons.

The Browns return to The Greenbrier tomorrow to continue their training camp.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Interesting Details About Amari Cooper's Contract