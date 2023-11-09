Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Praises Notable Aspect of Deshaun Watson’s Game

Amari Cooper Praises Notable Aspect of Deshaun Watson’s Game

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson checked off some critical boxes in his return from a shoulder injury last week.

Fans saw the Cleveland Browns quarterback scramble without much worry about taking hits.

And while he was still a little off on short passes, he showed no hesitancy or hitches in his windup.

But as wide receiver Amari Cooper told WTAM’s Fred Greetham and other reporters, one play really stood out.

“We all know how much Deshaun loves to throw that deep ball,” said Cooper.

And that’s just what Watson did, connecting with Cooper on a beautiful 49-yard over-the-shoulder throw.

The play was icing on the cake for the Browns in their 27-0 shutout of the Cardinals.

But as Cooper explained, having that connection and the confidence to throw that ball is important.

It allows the Browns to turn a field position battle around in seconds.

And it opens the door to scoring 6 points more often than 3, according to Cooper.

Cooper sounds like he enjoyed being on the receiving end of the big play.

Up until Sunday, Marquise Goodwin seemed like the Browns’ designated deep man.

Indeed, Watson put another deep ball into a leaping Goodwin’s hands earlier in the game.

But the veteran receiver could not hold onto it.

Hitting some deep passes could loosen defenses up for the Browns’ running backs, too.

Cleveland’s trio of rushers have been held to just 3.5 yards per carry over the past 3 games.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

NFL cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Ravens Duel Is The 'Biggest' Game Of Browns' Season So Far

2 hours ago

browns helmet

Ravens LB Speaks On 'Motivation' To Face The Browns

6 hours ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Names 1 Key For Browns To Beat The Ravens

6 hours ago

Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game

Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

23 hours ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes The Importance Of Browns' Next 2 Games

23 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Big Admission About His 'Powers'

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Perrion Winfrey

Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Playing On The Road

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To People Criticizing His Crossover Move

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Make 2 Roster Decisions After Recent Injuries

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Tony Grossi Believes Browns QB Drama Is Over

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott

Analyst Details The Importance Of Next 2 Browns Games

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns WR Posted Remarkable Numbers Over The Last 2 Games

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Praises 1 Aspect Of Deshaun Watson’s Game Against Cardinals

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Graphic Shows The Historic Nature Of The 2023 Browns Defense

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Browns Defender Speaks On Team's Next Challenge

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Notable Browns Group Position

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Stefanski Addresses 1 Offensive Issue During Cardinals Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Jedrick Wills Injury Scare

3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

Browns Star Got Huge Ovation at Cavaliers Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Credits Kevin Stefanski For Browns Sweet Moment

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Has Playful Reaction To His Recent TD Streak

3 days ago

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

No more pages to load