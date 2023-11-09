Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are facing their toughest challenge of the season.

Kevin Stefanski’s team desperately needs a win over the Baltimore Ravens to make a big statement in the division.

More than that, the Browns need to win to prove that they can sit at the big boy’s table and that they are true contenders and not just pretenders.

Needless to say, that’s going to be way easier said than done, especially considering the fact that they’re going to have one of the best quarterbacks in the game on the other side of the field.

When asked about the challenge that comes with playing against Lamar Jackson, Browns star CB Denzel Ward stated that he’s confident in his team because they’re healthier now, adding that it’s all about winning their matchups against a very good group of wide receivers (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns Denzel Ward on the challenge of facing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense. pic.twitter.com/yz7JyHc6QN — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 9, 2023

Notably, the Ravens’ offense has looked spectacular under Todd Monken, with Lamar Jackson having more freedom to make adjustments and thriving as a passer.

They have Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, and Odell Beckham Jr., which is by far the best group of receivers he’s had in his career.

That puts plenty of pressure on Jim Schwartz’s defense, that’s for sure, as they can also mix things up and do damage on the ground with Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and even Jackson.

This will be the ultimate test for the best defensive unit in the league, and they should be able to make several adjustments from their disappointing first matchup this season.