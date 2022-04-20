Amari Cooper Shares Honest Admission About Browns

Go show the movie Draft Day to someone who has no idea what football is and has never watched it.

Go ahead.

We’ll wait.

Finished?

Great!

That someone now knows as much about the Cleveland Browns organization as wide receiver Amari Cooper.

At least that’s what he told reporters on Wednesday in this Twitter clip.

Browns WR Amari Cooper said the only thing he knew about the organization in Cleveland was from, “what’s that movie?” “Draft Day!” #Browns pic.twitter.com/5UzanlcJmC — cdotcombrowns (@cdotcombrowns) April 20, 2022

Obviously, there’s some sarcasm in that statement.

Having been around football for so long at a high level, I’m guessing Cooper knew at least of the Browns’ existence before being traded.

Even with this humorous admission, it says a lot about where this organization has been since returning to the NFL.

For so long the Browns have been regarded as a place for guys to simply collect a check and move on.

Plenty of losing follows with that mindset.

That’s what the current regime is trying to change.

Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, and the entire team want to elevate the brown and orange to legitimacy status.

Joining, and Learning, the Browns

The first thing Cooper will need to learn about his new team is his teammates.

Particularly, being able to form a relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Joining a new environment isn’t a novel concept to Cooper as he explained to reporters.

In fact, it’s a challenge he is looking forward to.

The audio is a bit quiet, so the translation can be found below.

#Browms WR Amari Cooper on joining new team. pic.twitter.com/zCjHo5Afbq — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 20, 2022

“It feels the first day of summer workouts in college, similar type of process. And so, you know, I’ve been in this situation before and it’s cool getting to know new people, getting in a new environment, getting to explore a different part of the country that I’ve never been to, so it’s cool.”

As for playing with Watson, Cooper is understandably excited.

He told reporters Wednesday in this video he is “elated” to team up with Deshaun.

New #Browns receiver Amari Cooper was in Dubai when the trade for Deshaun Watson was completed. He is excited to play with Watson. pic.twitter.com/Eu34VPsDGV — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 20, 2022

A new city and new quarterback are big changes for a wide receiver.

However, Cooper seems ready to tackle those head on.

Completing the Rebuild

Cooper has a chance to be a part of something special.

A part of something the Draft Day movie he mentioned portrayed in its story.

It’s early, but on paper, this Browns roster is ready to compete for a deep playoff run.

Just two years ago they knocked off Pittsburgh in Heinz Field and almost dethroned Kansas City for a shot at an AFC title.

Most guys who were a part of those teams are forever loved in northeast Ohio.

Look no further than a guy like Jarvis Landry.

The mission isn’t done for Cleveland, though, as that elusive Lombardi Trophy dangles in the distance.

If Cooper is an integral part of a Browns team that is able to capture the organization’s first one of those, his legacy is secured in Cleveland forever.

That’s certainly something folks would know the Browns more for than Draft Day.

That’s down the road, however. For now, adjusting to life in Cleveland and bonding with his Browns teammates is the goal for Cooper.

And, if he has time, maybe go for a rewatch of Draft Day so he knows the name next time.