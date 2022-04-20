Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Mayfield Saying He Feels ‘Disrespected’

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski is a happy Cleveland Browns head coach.

For the first time in his head coaching career, there are no restrictions on in-person offseason programs.

And he wasn’t about to taint his mood by addressing the most popular question from the Browns press corps.

Especially since the player involved isn’t in Berea and seems ready to move on from the Browns.

How does the coach feel about Mayfield feeling disrespected by the Browns organization?

“”I’m not going to get into the specifics of those types of things. It really is a unique situation,” said Stefanski.

At least he didn’t tell us he had to get better at dealing with his player’s feelings.

But that is the way it went with other questions alluding to Baker Mayfield.

 

Another Unique Situation: He’s Not Here 

Stefanski was pressed about Mayfield’s absence at the Phase One offseason gathering.

And again, he started by mentioning the unique situation.

“I’d tell you that’s a unique situation. It’s fluid. And we’ll just continue to work through it as we go each day. What we won’t do is we won’t say who’s here who’s not here. It’s, it’s voluntary.”

To be fair, Mayfield did not show up for the voluntary meetings last season, either.

And a lot of other players around the league also remain at home, especially veteran players.

Either of those statements might have gone over better than Stefanski’s “unique” sidesteps.

It appears obvious the Browns’ head coach would like to move on from his former charge.

But GM Andrew Berry appears willing to wait for a better trade situation to develop.

 

Did Stefanski Throw a Little Shade?

Three quarterbacks did show up to the Browns’ first offseason session.

That includes the team’s new starter, Deshaun Watson, along with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs.

And when asked how things were going with Watson, Stefanski focused on his willingness to grow.

“You do want this to be a collaboration.  Deshaun’s very open-minded to things that he hasn’t done. Similarly, we’re very open-minded to schemes that he has a lot of success in that we haven’t done. So it’s an ongoing conversation. But I would tell you, he wants to grow as a player and try different concepts.”

Nobody followed up by asking if this is different than Stefanski’s experience with Mayfield.

But there were enough allegations of friction between the head coach and his former starter to wonder.

Watson says he plans to attend all the team’s offseason workouts and meetings.

Mayfield is not obligated to show up unless the team can’t trade him before June’s mandatory minicamp.

